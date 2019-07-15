Latest - Yorkshire v Somerset: Updates from day four as White Rose close in on victory Steven Davies bowled by Keshav Maharaj caught behind by Adam Lyth for 37.' (Picture: Bruce Rollinson) Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Yorkshire have built a handsome lead over the first three days against County Championship Division One leaders Somerset at Headingley. Follow updates on day four from Chris Waters, and add your comments at the bottom of the page. The scene at Headingley for Yorkshire v Somerset. ('Picture: Bruce Rollinson) Yorkshire's Duanne Olivier celebrates taking the wicket of Somerset's Azhar Ali on day two. (Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com) ‘I was sharing fish and chips with Rash at 15... now we’ve won World Cup’ - How Yorkshire trio helped turn England into world champions Chris Waters – England take hard road to bask in glory of becoming champions of the world