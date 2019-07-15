Latest - Yorkshire v Somerset: Updates from day three as White Rose enforce follow-on Steven Davies bowled by Keshav Maharaj caught behind by Adam Lyth for 37.' (Picture: Bruce Rollinson) Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Yorkshire have built a handsome lead over the first two days against County Championship Division One leaders Somerset at Headingley. Follow updates on day three from Chris Waters, and add your comments at the bottom of the page. The scene at Headingley for Yorkshire v Somerset. ('Picture: Bruce Rollinson) Yorkshire's Duanne Olivier celebrates taking the wicket of Somerset's Azhar Ali on day two. (Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com) Chris Waters – England take hard road to bask in glory of becoming champions of the world