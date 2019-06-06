Liam Plunkett refusing to allow his emotions run high at World Cup

Liam Plunkett is set to return to England’s World Cup side against Bangladesh and will be fully prepared if the contest descends into another “niggly” encounter.

England’s defeat to Pakistan on Monday was notable not just for a sizeable reversal of the form book, but also for the fractious nature of the contest.

Jason Roy and Jofra Archer were both fined for their on-field conduct – the former for swearing in the field, the latter for his reaction to a wide call – while the mild-mannered Chris Woakes felt compelled to ‘shhh’ a particularly vocal section of a split crowd after taking a catch on the boundary.

England would not like to admit they were needled by Pakistan’s verbals but are wary that Bangladesh have previous form for similar, specifically during an ill-tempered 2016 defeat in Dhaka.

At 34 former Yorkshire bowler Plunkett is the elder statesman of the squad and though his expected recall at Sophia Gardens on Saturday owes most to a reliable wicket-taking knack in the middle overs, his calm head may also prove a useful addition.

“Pakistan are pretty good like that, they can get niggly. When they’re on top they’re good at doing it,” he said.

“Similarly Bangladesh and India, they’re good at doing that, good at appealing quite a lot. It’s just the way they play their cricket.

“But we’ve played in big competitions, guys have played around the world – at IPL and Big Bash in front of big crowds – it shouldn’t be too much for the players.

“It’s just about getting involved in that game, involved in the competition, taking out the crowd and the other team to just try and do your job.

“I am not that emotional in terms of bowling wides and getting hit for boundaries, you can’t do much about it. You have got to bowl the ball again and keep coming.”

Regardless of the circumstances, England will be expected to beat Bangladesh. They have lost only four times in 20 one-day internationals between the sides.

A second defeat in succession would badly undermine their status as tournament favourites but Plunkett insisted Bangladesh are no longer the rank outsiders they were once seen as at global tournaments.

“There’s no real shock defeats in this competition. We’ve already seen Bangladesh beat South Africa and that’s not a shock defeat,” he said. “They’re a strong squad.”