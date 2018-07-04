Aire-Wharfe: Morley leads way for Otley despite falling short of century

CAPTAIN Ben Morley was left one run short of a century but his Otley side remain clear at the top of the Aire-Wharfe League after breezing past seventh-placed Horsforth.

Last year’s runners-up are 29 points ahead of second-placed Burley-in-Wharfedale after Saturday’s 10-wicket win at Horsforth, who were dismissed for 176 after electing to bat.

BIG-HITTER: Pool batsman Cameron Duncan pulls to the deep square-leg boundary for six in their Aire-Wharfe Division One clash with Adel. Picture: Steve Riding

Horsforth captain Oliver Hardaker made 62 with Ben Heritage (37) and Sajad Ali (32) offering the best support as Otley’s James Davies took 3-26.

The division’s leaders then made short work of reaching their target as Morley (99no) and Jamie Pickering (68) eased their side to 177 without loss to pick up the full 20-point haul.

Nearest pursuers Burley also picked up maximum points through an eight-wicket success at home to bottom club Guiseley, who were left on the wrong side of proceedings by the fine bowling of Jason Wright.

Guiseley elected to bat but Wright snared 6-35 as just Joe Fisher and Jack Kelly made double figures – both being dismissed for 43.

Guiseley were all out for 145 and Burley then strolled to 148-2 as Daniel Revis (41no) and Nicky Bullock (48no) shared an unbroken third-wicket stand of 80 after the efforts of Nick Brook (35).

Rawdon are nine points further back in third after crushing fourth-bottom visitors Bilton by 104 runs.

The hosts elected to bat and powered their way to 293-9 as Marcus Berryman top scored with 75, supported by Ryan Gladwin with 64 and captain Andrew Duckworth with 41.

Defeat was harsh on Bilton’s Tuseif Arshad, who took 5-55 before attempting to lead a late rally by making 43 as his side were dismissed for 189 as Berryman took 4-60.

Patrick Dixon, who top-scored for Pool with 32, clips the ball away for a single but his side went down to Adel. Picture: Steve Riding

North Leeds are another 12 points back in fourth after a 76-run triumph in a high-scoring game at home to champions Beckwithshaw, who remain at the wrong end of the table and second bottom.

Captain Andrew Carson (103) and Taran Chana (101) blasted centuries for North Leeds, who elected to bat and stormed to 305-7 despite the efforts of Peter Hotchkiss (4-90) as Amir Farooq finished unbeaten on 40.

Captain Ross Sedgley (51) and Sam Moore (98) then led the Beckwithshaw fight but Khan, Adam Copley and Aftab Karim each took three wickets as the champions were dismissed for 229.

Follifoot dropped to fifth after an 83-run defeat at now sixth-placed Ilkley, who won the toss and batted and posted a target of 240-6 led by the efforts of Nick Cockroft with 52.

Cockroft then removed Follifoot opener and top-scorer Matthew Williams for 36 as the visitors were dismissed for 157 against some decent bowling from Will Lennard (4-42).

Adel moved into eighth and 20 points clear of the drop zone with a 39-run at home to third-bottom Pool, who were left chasing a target of 160 which could have been higher had it not been for the bowling of James Rosewarne with 5-21.

Pool fell short after being sent packing for 121 as David Foster (4-44) and Griffin Lea (4-23) took four wickets each.