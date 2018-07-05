Cricket switched to avoid clash with Three Lions World Cup encounter

CRICKETERS in Huddersfield will be making an early start on Saturday to avoid a clash with England’s World Cup quarter-final against Sweden.

The Drakes Huddersfield League officials have brought forward the start time of matches to 11am and cut innings from 50 overs to 30, thus allowing the cricketers time to watch Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions in action in Samara.

In a statement, they reveal: “The league acknowledge the overwhelming public feeling during the current success of the national football team at the World Cup finals in Russia. Following England’s victory in the second round over Colombia it sets up a quarter-final tie scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, July 7; a time which clashes in the middle of a full DHCL fixture programme.

“The committee has decided that we will make some changes to Saturday’s fixture programme in order to accommodate viewing the England match. We have decided to bring forward all start times to 11am to play a 30-over match with a 10- minute switch over at the end of the first innings and tea will be taken at the end of the match. This will mean that the conclusion of the match, aside from any unforeseen delays, should conclude around the time England kick off.

“There is no capacity to play your fixture at the original start time of 1pm.”

The Bradford League have also allowed clubs some flexibility regarding start times of fixtures.

Games can start at 1pm as scheduled; begin at 9am with a 10-minute break between innings or start at 11.30am with a long tea interval until the football is completed. The match must restart immediately once the football is over.

This can only be done with the agreement of both clubs, otherwise the match starts at 1pm.

Aire-Wharfe and Dales Council matches can also start earlier by mutual agreement with tea intervals extended to a maximum two hours and 20 minutes.