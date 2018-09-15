Hanging Heaton aim to make it a trophy treble with victory in T20 Nationals

HANGING HEATON travel to Derbyshire CCC for the Vitality ECB National Twenty20 Finals tomorrow brimming with confidence after picking up a second trophy in as many weeks.

Heaton overcame Wakefield Thornes by seven wickets at Cleckheaton as they lifted the Black Sheep Yorkshire Champions Trophy last weekend.

Captain Gary Fellows lifted a sixth major trophy in the last two seasons and for a time, Heaton, are the only club to hold both Yorkshire club championship trophies.

The Bennett Lane side had previously triumphed in the Heavy Woollen Cup final against New Farnley and are now setting their sights on a silverware hat-trick.

Over 100 supporters are expected to make the trip as Heaton take on Roffey of the Sussex Premier League in the second semi-final (start 2.45pm).

The final against either Nantwich or East Anglian side Swardeston will take place under floodlights at 6.30pm.

The team will travel to Derbyshire on Saturday, where they will be guests of the ECB along with the three other competing teams.

Fellows said: “I have played at Derby before, although a long time ago, maybe 20 years back. But it is massive for the club and we will take good support and it is something new.

“We are down there the night before and go to a dinner.

“There is a lot surrounding it, but we will make sure that by Sunday, we are ready to play cricket.

“Once you get to this stage, as much as you want to enjoy it, you think about the Sunday’s and a lot of work to get here and want to make sure you put in a good account of yourselves and have a chance to win it.

“I don’t know too much about them (Roffey) to be honest, although some lads have maybe had a look on their website.

“It will be who turns up better on the day and we have to make sure we perform.

“If we perform to the best of our ability and don’t win, so be it.”