Honley pair set record as Holliday smashes double-century

Have your say

Huddersfield Premiership front-runners Hoylandswaine and Honley produced a feast of runs at the start of the title run-in.

Chris Holliday smashed 34 fours and eight sixes in a majestic 224 not out off 126 balls and with 62 from Saeed Anwar, saw Hoylandswaine race to 429-5 before dismissing Kirkburton for 116.

It looked much tougher for Honley, already trailing their rivals by 17 points, when Delph & Dobcross set a target of 316-7 in which Mosun Hussain (72), Wasim Qasim (62) and Luke Hargreaves (49no) led the way.

But a club record opening partnership between Will Fraine (185no) and Simon Kelly (104no) clinched the win with 13.3 overs to spare. Between them they hit 32 fours and 19 sixes.

At the other end of the table, Steve Whitwam was helping Golcar edge towards safety hitting 171 and taking 5-33 to clinch a 147-run win at Mirfield PC.

The four Bradford League title contenders were locked in combat but few would have predicted the way it turned out.

Farsley, fresh from beating leaders New Farnley, came up against new front-runners Pudsey St Lawrence and were skittled for 77, which Saints cruised past with seven wickets in hand.

New Farnley needed a century seventh-wicket stand between Ajmal Shahzad (74) and Alex Lilley (47) to reach 253-7 but it was more than enough to beat Hanging Heaton after Shahzad (4-34) ended an opening partnership of 74 between Gary Fellows (37) and Nick Connolly (56).

Ibrar Younis took 7-10 as Bradford & Bingley crashed out for 20 to set up East Bierley’s second win of the season.

Townville were cruising at 49-0 when Matthew Waite stepped up with a hat-trick and despite 62 from Jonathan Booth, they were dismissed for 131 which Methley passed with six wickets in hand.

Sam Frankland’s unbeaten century saw Woodlands overtake Lightcliffe’s 205-6 while a 5-36 spell from Josh Thurwell helped dismiss Scholes for 104 and set up a win for Cleckheaton.

The Yorkshire North title race took an unexpected twist when Scott Hopkinson (43), Liam Hope-Shackley (41) and Kevin Bradley (48no) steered Clifton Alliance past leaders York’s 205-8 in which Jack Leaning made 82.

The chasing pack took full advantage. Chris Bilton (57) and Tom Young (79) helped Woodhouse Grange to 216 and despite 63 from No 9 Tim Hall, Sessay came up 70 runs short.

Stamford Bridge openers Pradeeptha Gunaratne (79) and Ryan Gibson (157) put on 185 and the side’s 349-7 was too good for Scarborough despite an unbeaten 146 from Sam Drury.

At Sheriff Hutton Bridge, openers Louis Foxton (115no) and Adam Fisher (54) with support from Dulash Udayanga (50) set the path for a 65-run win over Harrogate.

Benjamin Birkhead (96), George Hill (107) and Tom Loten (49no) starred in Yorkshire Academy’s 293-5 and even though Alec Drury responded with a century, Driffield fell 72 runs short.

Half-centuries from Matthew Cartwright, Awais Zia and Johannes Bothma helped Aston Hall to 256-7 but David Toft (64), Josh Shaw (67no) and Qaisa Ashraf, who followed up a 5-52 spell with 64, steered Yorkshire South leaders Wakefield Thornes home.

Sam Drury (83) shared stands of 96 with Stephen Foster (62) and Greg Norton (71) but Treeton’s 270-6 total was overtaken by Barnsley with five balls to spare thanks to Boeta Beukes (53), Harpreet Singh (64) and Stephen Walters (61no).

Neil Longhurst (135) and James Moorhouse (111) put on 242 and Whitley Hall’s 297-5 was enough to beat Whiston despite the efforts of Andrew Tomlinson (71) and Danny Kemp (125).

Brian Sanders (61) and Henry Eldred (7-39) starred as Sheffield Collegiate beat Appleby Frodingham by 53 runs and James Stuart hit 60no as Doncaster eased past Wickersley’s 79 in 7.1 overs.

Bill Kirby (108) and Visimuzi Sibanda (98) were the main contributors to Cleethorpes 101-run win over Hallam.

In Aire-Wharfe, Otley captain David Hester (40 & 5-19) led from the front as they beat bottom club Guiseley to stay 27 points clear of Burley who comfortably beat Ilkley.