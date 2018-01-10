Watch: Ground-breaking Bradford girls' cricket team star in new film to inspire next generation of players

Members of a Bradford girls' cricket team that has gone from barely being able to throw a ball four years ago to competing at Lords have starred in a new video that hopes to empower and inspire more girls to take up the sport.

Last year was a landmark for women's cricket - with the England team taking the World Cup and being named team of the year at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards.

But closer to home, a group of girls in Bradford are doing their bit for the sport by breaking down barriers facing young girls of South Asian origin from taking part in cricket.

The team, from Carlton Bolling College in Bradford, started in 2014.

In the video, player Zainab explains just what it meant for them to compete in their first competition.

"We didn't realise the enormity of what we were doing," she said.

"What society says is that South Asian girls aren't supposed to play cricket and when they say that, our dreams are crushed.

"When we first walked into the competition, the room went silent. You could hear a pin drop, because when we walked in, it was all elite grammar schools there and we turned up with our headscarves and our mismatched equipment and people were laughing.

"We were invited to Lords and when we got there it was like a dream come true."

The girls are currently working hard, juggling their cricket training with their GCSEs. They are now training weekends at the JMS cricket centre in Keighley where the owner, Humayun Shahzad, has allowed for the girls to train for free. Through an intense training program, the girls also receive extra help and support from Adil Rashid’s Academy.

Cricket coach at Carlton Bolling College, Zaheer Jaffary, , said: "We hope to inspire and empower other young women to achieve their goals and aspirations, and show that no one should be confined by their gender or background.

"The girls in our team have shown a tenacity in pursuing the sport they love despite some saying they shouldn’t play.

“No one should be denied access to sport and the passion, courage and determination shown by these girls, should be held up as an example and should pave the way for others to follow.”

The film was produced by Ummahsonic, an online platform which looks to highlight the positive contributions made by young Muslim people up and down the country.

