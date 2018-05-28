Weekend Review: Patel grabs victory for Methley | York blast Acomb away | Young Selby shines in defeat to Kirkburton

WAQAS AHMED picked up three wickets in five balls to take his figures to 6-48 and end East Bierley’s innings on 185.

That looked comfortable for Methley when they eased to 74-1 but then Ibrar Younis (5-63) struck with four wickets in five balls and it took a defiant eighth-wicket stand of 71 between Adam Patel (85no) and Jake McCaffrey (26) to ensure Methley grabbed victory that keeps them in touch with the leading sides in the Bradford Premier.

On a day when runs were often hard to come by, York’s top order continued to dominate events in Yorkshire Premier North.

Bowlers were also on top at Bradford & Bingley where Chris Brice (5-44) and Muhammad Bilal (3-23) bowled out the home side for 182, Kyme Tahirkeli (84) top-scoring. Greg Finn and Cieran Garner hit half-centuries as Woodlands eased home.

Openers Simon Lambert (90no) and Martin Andersson (52) put on 106 and, with Lee Goddard weighing in with 31 not out, New Farnley comfortably passed Farsley’s 191 target.

Conor Harvey scored 57 in Townville’s 147 but Mark Robertshaw (50no) and Jordan Thompson (62) made sure Pudsey St Lawrence recovered from 19-2 to win by seven wickets.

Kasir Maroof (75) top scored in Scholes’ 196-9 and even though Hanging Heaton found the going hard, Ben Kohler-Cadmore (45) and Ishmail Dawood (57no) clinched the win.

An 11-over spell of 3-11 from Suleman Khan was the highlight of Lightcliffe’s comfortable win over Cleckheaton.

Openers Duncan Snell (120) and Jack Leaning (34) put on 104 before Snell teamed up for another century stand with Oliver Batchelor, who included 10 fours and five sixes in an unbeaten 121. Oliver Collins (41) led Acomb’s response but they still went down by 82 runs.

Bilal Anjum (54) and Benjamin Birkhead (72) starred in Yorkshire Academy’s 207-8 but Mark Fisher followed up a three-wicket haul with 88 to help Sheriff Hutton Bridge to victory.

Ryan Gibson (112) and Pardeeptha Gunaratne with 62 not out off 44 balls helped Stamford Bridge to 251-6 before Luke Robinson (6-29) reduced Clifton Alliance to 124.

Sessay continue to impress, Matthew Till (51) and Navin Kavikara (42) clinching a four-wicket win over Scarborough.

Eddie Morrison (5-37) restricted Harrogate to 141 in reply to Castleford’s 192 in which David Wainwright (62) was the main contributor.

Will Root hit 86 as Yorkshire South Premier leaders Sheffield Collegiate made 217-7. He then picked up three wickets and with Matthew Lee (5-59), halted Appleby Frodingham’s reply which had looked threatening at 131-2, Matt Fowler making 62.

Joe Baker took 5-21 as Hallam were dismissed for 146 in reply to Cleethorpes’ 163 and Stephen Foster followed up a 4-23 spell with 46 not out to take Treeton past Barnsley’s 132-9.

Luke Shutt (5-33) restricted Doncaster to 104, Ali Waqas (53), before Dave Rodgers smashed 64, including six sixes, as Wickersley quickly clinched victory.

A 135-run stand between Andrew Tomlinson (70) and Danny Kemp (118) helped Whiston to 251-9 and Richard Spurr (5-50) ended Whitley Hall’s hopes despite a half-century from Greg Batty.

Mahmood Rasool (4-46) set up Wakefield Thornes’ 75-run win over Aston Hall.

A first Huddersfield Premier five-wicket haul for exciting 15-year-old prospect Xander Selby helped bowl out Kirkburton for 198 but Delph & Dobcross’s batting frailties showed again and Alexander Scholefield (6-54) and Jack Brooks (3-7) dismissed them for 104.

Jacob Deavin-Baker (5-60) managed to stop Golcar 14 runs short of Cawthorne’s 206 target while Tom Craddock took 5-23 as Honley eased home against Mirfield PC.

The woes of defending Aire-Wharfe champions Beckwithshaw continue with Bilton inflicting their fourth defeat of the season thanks to a sparkling 156 not out from Mustahsan Ali Khan, which included 27 fours and three sixes.

A quickfire unbeaten 54 from David Hester gave Otley victory over Guiseley to keep them at the top while Follifoot stay hot on their heels after beating Pool, Nick Robinson (52no) and Istikhar Hussain (6-41) leading the way.