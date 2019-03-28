Mark Robinson’s England Women celebrate another milestone

ENGLAND Women completed a 3-0 Twenty20 series whitewash over Sri Lanka with an emphatic 96-run victory in Colombo, with Yorkshireman coach Mark Robinson declaring a record tenth-straight win as a case of mission accomplished.

England’s score of 204-2 was their second-highest in T20s, following their 250-3 against South Africa last year.

It was underpinned by half-centuries from openers Amy Jones (57) and Danielle Wyatt (51), before Natalie Sciver’s 49 not out and an undefeated 42 from Tammy Beaumont set an imposing target.

And Sri Lanka never got close, managing just 108-6, with Kate Cross’ 2-20 proving the best return of England’s bowlers as the side captained by Heather Knight made it a record ten wins on the bounce.

“It’s always good to break records,” said Robinson, the Hull-born former Yorkshire player.

“When we took over with Heather (Knight) as the captain in 2016, one of the things we targeted was to break many records and put this new group of players on honours boards and things like that. Every time you reach a milestone you want to celebrate. We talked about imposing ourselves on Sri Lanka and being ruthless and clinical.

When we took over with Heather (Knight) as the captain in 2016, one of the things we targeted was to break many records and put this new group of players on honours boards and things like that. Mark Robinson

“You’ve got to keep your standards and once you get on top, as the games go on it’s about your standards then and about your professionalism. As ever, these girls have been fantastic.”

Captain Knight beamed: “We’ve made it look very easy but there’s a hell of a lot of hard yards that go in to making it look like that. The girls have put a real shift in. It’s been a long tour but we have continued the standards we have set and the people stepping up have been outstanding.”