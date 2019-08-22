‘Missing cog’ Keshav Maharaj may return for Yorkshire CCC in 2020

YORKSHIRE are considering re-signing the South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj as an overseas player next summer.

Maharaj delivered another match-winning performance as Yorkshire beat Nottinghamshire by 143 runs in the County Championship at Scarborough.

The 29-year-old captured 6-95 as the visitors were dismissed for 243 in pursuit of 387 for victory.

Maharaj has now taken 28 wickets in four Championship games for Yorkshire at an average of 19.39; he has also chipped in with 235 runs – the majority of them stylishly and speedily compiled – at 33.57.

Andrew Gale, the Yorkshire first team coach, said: “Kesh has had a huge impact, massive.

“When you’ve got a world-class spinner like that, it makes such a big difference.

“We’ve already chatted about it (re-signing him). The only problem is he’s getting married in May, so he wouldn’t be available for then. I think South Africa have then got a Test series in June, against the West Indies.

“But we’d love to have him back because he’s a match-winner. Since Rash (Adil Rashid) has left from playing in this format, that’s been the missing cog really, a front-line spinner.”

Gale was delighted with Yorkshire’s second successive Championship win, which kept them third in the table behind Essex and Somerset.

They recovered well after being 38-5 on the first day, with all five wickets to left-arm pace bowler Luke Wood, before a century stand between Jonny Tattersall and Tim Bresnan turned the match around.

“Luke Wood probably bowled one of the best spells he’s bowled in his career,” said Gale.

“But the partnership between Bres and Tatts was the biggest difference in the game. They showed a lot of character and skill and, from that point, we really drove the game.”

Gale added: “We’re playing some really good cricket in this format.

“There’s still lots of areas we can improve, but we’re not looking down, we’re looking up.”