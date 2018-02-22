Moeen Ali reveals his growing fears for future of Test cricket

Moeen Ali has expressed his fears for the future of Test cricket, suggesting even the Ashes is losing some of its magic after a “disappointing” public reaction in Australia.

The all-rounder is back on England duty after being rested for the T20 tri-series and is preparing for the one-day battle against New Zealand, which begins in Hamilton on Sunday.

But it was the fate of the red-ball game which occupied his mind as he fielded questions at the team hotel in Auckland.

Questioning the viability, the marketability or long-range prospects of the five-day format is hardly new – the sport has arguably been engaged in an extended existential crisis ever since T20 emerged on the scene – but the old rivalry between England and Australia has always been thought immune.

Moeen had a torrid series from a personal point of view as the tourists were outclassed 4-0, but he revealed the entire occasion had failed to live up to the hype.

“It’s been a worry for a while but Australia really opened my eyes. I found it disappointing,” he said of his first Test tour Down Under. “I feared (for the future) in the Ashes, actually. The crowds were disappointing in general.

“There were a couple of days – Boxing Day, the first day of the series – but even when they won the Ashes there weren’t that many people celebrating.

“That’s when I thought, ‘Actually, we’re struggling a bit’. I think the Big Bash had bigger crowds than the Ashes. That’s great for T20 but for Test matches it’s a massive worry.”

New Zealand have called up Ish Sodhi as extra spin-bowling cover in a 14-man squad for their first two one-day internationals.

New Zealand squad (for first two ODIs v England): K Williamson (capt), T Astle, T Boult, L Ferguson, C de Grandhomme, M Guptill, M Henry, T Latham (wkt), C Munro, H Nicholls, M Santner, I Sodhi, T Southee, R Taylor.