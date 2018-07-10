Moxon excited after Yorkshire sign up for new T20 tournament

YORKSHIRE director of cricket Martyn Moxon says the club’s participation in the inaugural Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy in October is an opportunity for the club to further develop its game in the shortest format.

Yorkshire are one of six teams to take part in the round-robin event, which will run from October 4-6.

Yorkshire's director of cricket, Martyn Moxon.' Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

As well as Yorkshire, Australia’s Hobart Hurricanes and the Lahore Qalandars, a mainstay of the Pakistan Super League, will also take part.

South Africa’s Multiply Titans and Afghanistan’s Boost Defenders are also taking part, with a sixth team yet to be announced.

West Indies’ batsman Chris Gayle is earmarked to play for the Defenders, while England pace bowler Tymal Mills is set to play for Hobart.

“It’s tremendous that we’ve been asked to take part in this,” said Moxon. With all 18 first-class counties available, for us to be asked is a feather in our cap. It gives us the opportunity to pit our wits again some of the best players in the world.

“It’s similar to the Champions League back in 2012, so we’re all really looking forward to it.

“The way cricket is going, for us to be involved in these tournaments such as this, with our future in mind, is very promising.

“It will be a short trip and we’ll have three days over there to prepare, but it will be very interesting. It will be great to test ourselves against the best in the world.”