Northamptonshire v Yorkshire - day one County Championship updates

The County Ground, Northampton. Picture:Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Karunaratne comes in for his debut after signing a short-term overseas deal for three games, continuing with next week’s fixture at home to Kent and the following week’s game against Essex at Chelmsford.

Karunaratne - celebrating his 34th birthday - is one of two changes to the side that beat Gloucestershire by six wickets in Yorkshire’s opening match at Bristol.

James Wharton, the 21-year-old batsman, drops out after debuting in that game, while Matthew Revis comes in for Matty Fisher, who complained of a stiff back towards the end of that contest.

Northamptonshire hand debuts to Matt Kelly, the Australian seamer, and Will Young, the New Zealand batsman.

The weather in Northampton is warm and sunny and a full day’s play is expected.

Northamptonshire: Vasconcelos (captain), Young, Gay, Zaib, Keogh, Procter, McManus, Kerrigan, Berg, Kelly, Sanderson.