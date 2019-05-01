Northants Steelbacks v Yorkshire Vikings: Jonny Tattersall has been revelation, enthuses Martyn Moxon

JONNY TATTERSALL’s second coming as a professional cricketer has been described as “a remarkable story” by Yorkshire’s director of cricket Martyn Moxon, who believes that his performances have been “a revelation”.

Tattersall was released by the club in 2015 after making only one first-team appearance and was subsequently rejected by Derbyshire and Durham.

The former England Under-19 batsman dropped into minor county cricket with Lincolnshire and faced a tough road back to the professional game.

But impressive club form for Harrogate persuaded Yorkshire to take another look, and after some impressive displays for the second XI Tattersall was handed a run in the first team last summer and has not looked back.

He decided to concentrate on his wicketkeeping skills during the 2017-18 close season, reasoning that a second string to his bow might help his career, and has become a key figure with the gloves and in the middle order.

Ahead of today’s Royal London Cup match against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road, with Yorkshire needing to win their last three group games to maintain realistic hope of reaching the knockout stage, Moxon paid tribute to one of the club’s key players of the season so far.

“Jonny has been outstanding,” he said. “To be released by us and not be taken on by Derby and Durham, and to get to where he is now, is a remarkable story.

“All credit to him. He’s been a revelation.”

Moxon has been impressed with Tattersall’s cricketing intelligence and feels that he reads the game as well as anybody. The 24-year-old has been a model of consistency this year, beginning the campaign with a maiden first-class hundred against the Leeds-Bradford students and chipping in with useful contributions in the Royal London Cup.

Tattersall thrashed 58 from 29 balls in a thumping victory over Leicestershire in the first match and followed up with 79 in the tie at Warwickshire and 49 in the one-run defeat at home to Lancashire.

He did not bat in the rain-affected game at home to Derbyshire, which was also tied, and made 19 in the four-wicket defeat against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

“He’s worked out his own method now, the way he bats, and he trusts that method,” said Moxon.

“His cricket awareness is excellent and his reading of the game is excellent; he’s able to think clearly and make good decisions when the pressure is on.

“I thought the innings he played against Lancashire, in particular, was an unbelievable innings; he did not deserve to be on the losing side.

“When we talk about clear thinking under pressure he showed all that and more; the execution of his skills was outstanding.

“It’s a great story the way he has developed in the last couple of years, and hopefully he can maintain it now and go from strength to strength.”

Yorkshire will look to Tattersall to help provide further inspiration as they seek to squeeze in through the back door in the Royal London Cup North Group.

Yorkshire will feel that they should have enough firepower to see off Northants, who are already out of qualification contention, before a trip to Worcestershire on Saturday followed by their final group game at home to Durham on Monday.

“We have to put a full performance together,” stressed first-team coach Andrew Gale.

“We’ve played some good stuff, but we haven’t brought a full game together apart from the first one against Leicestershire at home.

“The two tied games, and the one-run loss against Lancashire, we could be sat here with four wins from five.

“But these are three games we can win and we might sneak in through the back door; then you never know what happens if you come into form at the right time.

“All we can do is go into these three games with a clear mind and try to put a full performance together.

“If we do that we’ll win three out of three. I’ve got no doubt about that.”

Will Fraine, a 22-year-old batsman who joined the club last October, will be hoping to make his first appearance after being added to the 13-man squad on duty at Trent Bridge.

Tim Bresnan hopes to return after being axed for the Notts game.

Yorkshire (from): Ballance, Bresnan, Brook, Coad, Fraine, Kohler-Cadmore, Leaning, Lyth, Olivier, Patterson (captain), Pillans, Poysden, Tattersall, Waite.