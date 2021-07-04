Northants v Yorkshire CCC: Bess inspires fine Yorkshire fightback

Sam Northeast of Hampshire has been signed by Yorkshire for the next two County Championship games. (Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Bess has tied an end up superbly as Yorkshire reduced the hosts to 140-6 at the break, 18 runs behind on first innings.

Northants were eyeing a healthy advantage when they started day two on 61-2 in reply to Yorkshire’s 158 after winning the toss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But after advancing to 88-2, they lost their way as off-spinner Bess inspired a mini collapse.

First, nightwatchman Gareth Berg gave it away when he came down the pitch and skied Bess to Steve Patterson at mid-off.

Then, with the total on 93, Bess had Charlie Thurston caught behind groping forward.

Bess captured his fourth wicket of the innings with the score on 106 when Ricardo Vasconcelos, the Northants captain, edged an attempted cut to wicketkeeper Harry Duke, who juggled the take.

It was the key wicket with Vasconcelos having played well for 55 from 98 balls with eight fours, and Yorkshire were suddenly right back in the game.

Northants fell to 110-6 when Duanne Olivier had Rob Keogh guiding to second slip, where Adam Lyth took a good sharp catch.

Olivier thought he had Saif Zaib caught behind which would have left Northants 119-7, but the umpires disagreed and seemed unimpressed with the visitors’ reaction to the not out decision.

At lunch, Zaib had ground his way to seven runs in 70 minutes and Tom Taylor had 21 in just over an hour.