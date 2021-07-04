Northants v Yorkshire CCC: Hill shines amid top-order struggles

Sam Northeast of Hampshire has been signed by Yorkshire for the next two County Championship games. (Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

At tea, the 20-year-old was unbeaten on 71 out of 132-6, having opened the batting at Wantage Road.

Hill has played with great maturity, waiting for the bad ball and putting it away, and using his feet well against the spin.

Otherwise, it has been a familiar tale of falling wickets in the Yorkshire top-order, with four of the top-seven out for under double figures.

After a truncated first session in which only 17.5 overs were possible due to rain, Yorkshire reaching 38-2 in that time after winning the toss, Hill and Gary Ballance played well in the early stages of the afternoon session.

Hill did have a life on 31, driving at a wide one from Wayne Parnell only for Gareth Berg to grass the chance at second slip, but was otherwise sound in attack and defence.

The total had risen to 65-2 in the 32nd over when Ballance was caught at backward square-leg after top-edging a sweep off Simon Kerrigan.

Ballance had fought hard for 22 in just under 90 minutes and would have been disappointed with that shot at the left-arm spinner.

Ditto Harry Brook with the stroke off the same bowler which brought about his downfall for seven and left Yorkshire 91-4 in the 40th over.

Brook came down the pitch and tried to hit the ball over the top but succeeded only in picking out Ben Sanderson at mid-wicket.

Yorkshire fell to 112-5 in the 47th when Berg had Dom Bess caught behind for 10 as he tried to defend, and to 126-6 in the 53rd when Harry Duke was plumb lbw for five, trapped on the crease by Tom Taylor.