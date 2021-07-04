Northants v Yorkshire CCC: Northeast goes cheaply on debut

Sam Northeast of Hampshire has been signed by Yorkshire for the next two County Championship games. (Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Northeast was caught behind by Northants captain Ricardo Vasconcelos off the bowling of seamer Tom Taylor as Yorkshire reached 38-2 on a truncated first morning at Wantage Road.

Signed on a three-match loan deal that also takes in next week’s final County Championship group game against Lancashire at Emerald Headingley, and Friday’s T20 match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge, Northeast was undone by a ball that angled in and then nibbled away.

It left Yorkshire 21-2 in the 10th over after they had won the toss and chosen to bat, Adam Lyth falling for a 14-ball duck with the total on four in the fifth over.

Lyth was also caught behind by Vasconcelos off a delivery from ex-Yorkshire player Ben Sanderson that pitched around the left-hander’s leg stump and slanted across him as he tried to defend.

On a pitch used recently for three T20s, and with the floodlights on amid bursts of watery sunshine, George Hill played nicely after being promoted to open the batting with Lyth in the absence of the injured Tom Kohler-Cadmore.