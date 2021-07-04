Northants v Yorkshire CCC: Seven-up Bess spins to new career high

Sam Northeast of Hampshire has been signed by Yorkshire for the next two County Championship games. (Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old took 7-43 against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road, the best figures for Yorkshire since Ryan Sidebottom captured 7-37 against Somerset at Headingley in 2011.

Bess’s haul, which eclipsed his previous best of 7-117 for Somerset against Hampshire at Taunton in 2017, led a fine fightback by Yorkshire with the ball.

They were staring down the barrel at the start of day two, with Northants 61-2 in reply to their own first innings score of 158, but they dismissed the hosts for 170 to concede a lead of just 12 runs.

Yorkshire, who were helped by the fact that Luke Procter was unable to bat due to family reasons, wasted little time after lunch in wrapping up the innings.

Bess took his fifth wicket with the first delivery of his second over after the break, pinning Saif Zaib lbw trapped on the crease for a painstaking 11 made in 79 minutes.

That left Northants 146-7, which became 150-8 when Bess trapped Wayne Parnell in similar fashion.

Bess was not spinning the ball overly but he was consistently challenging the stumps, relying on subtle variations of flight and pace.

With Procter absent, the innings ended when the ninth wicket fell, Bess having Ben Sanderson caught low at slip by Adam Lyth as he tried to push forward.

Tom Taylor finished on 42 not out from 71 balls with six fours, including an audacious scoop off Steve Patterson for four.

The theme of tumbling wickets continued when Yorkshire batted for a second time.

They lost three in three overs after reaching 22-0, George Hill bowled through the gate by left-arm spinner Simon Kerrigan, who then had Sam Northeast stumped when he raised his back leg.

Lyth was well caught by wicketkeeper Vasconcelos, one-handed to his left off Sanderson, but Gary Ballance (18) and Harry Brook (11) took Yorkshire into tea on 55-3, a lead of 43.

Earlier, Northants started the day in relatively comfortable fashion, advancing to 88-2 before Bess sparked a collapse.

First, nightwatchman Gareth Berg gave it away when he came down the pitch and skied the spinner to Patterson at mid-off.

Then, with the total on 93, Bess had Charlie Thurston caught behind groping forward. Bess took his fourth wicket of the innings with the total on 106 when Vasconcelos edged an attempted cut to wicketkeeper Harry Duke, who juggled it into his gloves.

It was the key wicket, with Vasconcelos having played well for 55 from 98 balls with eight fours, and Yorkshire were suddenly right back in it.

Northants slipped to 110-6 when Duanne Olivier had Rob Keogh guiding to second slip, where Lyth accepted a good sharp catch.