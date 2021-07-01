Sarah Taylor: Recovered from concussion. Picture: SWPix

Saturday’s 12-run defeat against cross-Pennine rivals Thunder in the Charlotte Edwards T20 Cup opener at Emerald Headingley was tough to take.

“Being in that changing room, it’s not a feeling we want to experience again,” admitted left-arm spinner Linsey Smith.

“Hopefully it gives us that fight to come out on Friday and get that win.”

The Diamonds, for whom Sarah Taylor is expected to play following concussion, had enjoyed a productive start to the summer in 50-over cricket, sitting second in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy table with three wins from four games.

They looked set to continue that trend having restricted the Lancashire-based Thunder to 118-6 with a polished bowling display, including Smith’s impressive 1-23 from four overs.

But they returned a disappointing batting performance, stuttering from 30-0 after three overs to 41-3 after 10 and later 106-9 after 20 as Emma Lamb claimed an excellent 4-13 with her off-spinners.

As the Diamonds slipped to defeat, Sunrisers claimed a notable seven-wicket victory chasing 130 over Western Storm.

It was their first win in the regional structure following 10 successive 50-over defeats dating back to the start of last summer. They lost four from four this year following all six last.

At the start of June, the Diamonds beat the Sunrisers by nine wickets at Cambridge chasing just 54.