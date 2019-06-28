Pakistan v Afghanistan – Rashid Khan hoping to make happy memories at Headingley

RASHID KHAN could do England a huge favour by helping Afghanistan to their first victory of the World Cup today by beating Pakistan at Headingley.

If the Afghans can break their competition duck, having lost all seven of their fixtures so far, it would mean that England would only have to win one of their final two games - against India tomorrow and New Zealand on Wednesday – to knock Pakistan out of the running for a semi-final place.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan reacts during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at Old Trafford, Manchester. (Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.)

On the other hand, if Pakistan win in Leeds and then beat Bangladesh on Friday, England would have to win both of their last two games to squeeze into the top four ahead of them.

Bangladesh are also snapping at England’s heels as the hosts face a battle to reach the knockout stage.

Rashid, the 20-year-old leg-spinner, has been one of Afghanistan’s biggest disappointments of the tournament to date, having managed only four wickets at an average of 78.5 and returning 0-110 from nine overs against England at Old Trafford, the most expensive figures in World Cup history.

However, he is one of white-ball cricket’s hottest properties, a man liable to play a big part if Afghanistan do finally get a victory on the board, and he insists that he is relishing the challenge.

“There’s a bit of pressure on myself to play the main role in the team,” he said.

“But that gives me a lot of energy as well.”

Despite his poor form, Rashid has cut a relaxed and contented figure at Headingley in the build-up to the match.

“It’s my first visit here, the stadium is fantastic and I’m looking forward to the game,” he said.

“Hopefully we can do it (get our first win) and make some good memories at this ground.

“It’s a lovely atmosphere here; the game between England and Sri Lanka was lovely to watch. The city of Leeds is beautiful, too.”

As he strives to inspire his side to a victory that would benefit England, Rashid has also taken time out during the build-up to assist Josh Poysden, the Yorkshire leg-spinner.

Poysden picked his brains for an hour after offering his services as one of the net bowlers as the teams practised for today’s encounter.

“When I was younger and more inexperienced, I did a lot of net bowling, especially at the England guys, whenever I could,” said Poysden.

“When I’ve been in Sydney in the winters, I’ve bowled at the Big Bash teams and New South Wales.

“It’s something I don’t really do too often any more, but I just thought with the World Cup being at Headingley and Rashid Khan being around, ‘Right, this is a good chance for me to pick the brains of someone at the top of their game in international cricket and also around the world in T20’.

“I spoke to Andrew Gale (Yorkshire first team coach) when we were training at Scarborough this week, because he knows Phil Simmons (Afghanistan coach) through his Level Four training to see if he could put me in touch with Rashid.

“Mick Cadmore (Yorkshire’s dressing room attendant) also helped me out by speaking to him in the changing room. So, when I came in, Rashid came over and introduced himself. It was an invaluable hour bowling with him and chatting to him.”

Meanwhile, Haris Sohail, the Pakistan batsman, says his side cannot underestimate Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan’s progress at international level is very good - they have quality spinners, so there is no way we could take them lightly,” he said.