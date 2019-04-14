Patterson hails all-round effort as Yorkshire thrash Hampshire

IT WAS not a day for spending too long in the field.

A Baltic breeze blew across the ground – despite the fact it was bathed in sunshine – and a sparse crowd sat in the shivering stands.

Rilee Roussow dismissed by Yorkshire's Matthew Waite

Having reduced Hampshire to 54-5 on the third evening, 198 behind in the follow-on, Yorkshire claimed three of the remaining five wickets they needed for victory in the first half hour, all to Ben Coad.

They were frustrated by a record Hampshire ninth-wicket stand against the White Rose of 131 between Liam Dawson and Keith Barker, which was not broken until 40 minutes after lunch, but sealed victory 17 minutes later when Dawson was last out for 92 to win by an innings and 44 runs.

That ninth-wicket stand apart, which highlighted as much as anything the enduring nature of a placid pitch, this was a classic four-day performance from Yorkshire.

They scored big in their first innings – 554-7 declared, their highest Championship total for almost three years – before twice dismissing their opponents through skill and perseverance.

Having gone into the summer specifically seeking greater consistency from their batsmen, their first-class totals this season are, in chronological sequence, 489-8 declared, 291, 277-2 and the mammoth figure they chalked up here.

Almost every batsman has made a notable contribution, while the bowlers have impressed collectively too, and although Nottinghamshire had the better of the drawn first Championship match at Trent Bridge, Yorkshire can be well pleased with a draw and a win from their first two games.

“We knew coming into the first two matches that it would be a test of where we’re at as a team,” said captain Steve Patterson.

“We got a solid draw having played some mediocre cricket at Notts, and to come here and get a convincing win on the back of that is really pleasing.

“We knew coming into this game that it was going to be hard work on a very good surface, but we managed to win the toss and then did really well with the bat.

“The fact that on a surface like that we’ve managed to take 20 wickets is the most pleasing thing, along with the fact that everybody’s contributed, while the attitude of the lads has been absolutely superb.”

After Patterson and Matt Waite did the damage on the previous evening, reducing Hampshire from 22-0 to 41-5, Coad led the charge on the final day.

Bowling from the Hotel End, from where there were a number of Yorkshire flags draped throughout the game, he struck with the third delivery of the day’s sixth over, Rilee Rossouw missing a straight one that trapped him in front.

In his next over, Coad had Gareth Berg edging to first slip, where Kohler-Cadmore collected his sixth catch of the match in that position.

Coad followed up by trapping first ball Ian Holland, batting as a concussion substitute for Lewis McManus, who was twice struck on the helmet by Yorkshire’s Duanne Olivier the previous evening but who continued batting at the time.

Despite a scoreboard that then read 59-8, with scoreboard pressure itself a contributory factor in that figure, this was never a pitch on which a bowler could simply turn his arm over and expect to take wickets.

Still Yorkshire were not quite prepared for the resistance that followed, with Dawson and Barker in no mood to expedite their opponents’ desire to embark on the long journey home.

Both attacked anything short or wide and defended well, their stand comfortably eclipsing Hampshire’s previous best for the ninth-wicket against Yorkshire of 74 by John Badcock and William Langford in 1907, and also by Derek Shackleton and Vic Cannings in 1959, both times at Bournemouth.

As the ball grew steadily soft and the bowlers increasingly tired, having been in the field since just after tea on the second evening, Yorkshire were somewhat relieved when Barker was caught behind trying to cut Patterson, who took 4-47.

Olivier rounded things off when Dawson skied a pull to mid-wicket, his innings spanning 167 balls and including 10 fours.

Yorkshire now turn their sights to the Royal London Cup, which will be played up to and including the semi-final stage before their next four-day fixture at Kent on May 14.

They kick-off their 50-over campaign against Leicestershire at Emerald Headingley on Wednesday when they expect to have England’s Adil Rashid and David Willey available but not Joe Root.

“That’s probably the last we’ll see of Rooty for a while now,” said Patterson.

“England have got a few ODIs before the World Cup for him to get some white-ball practice.

“It’s been brilliant to have him these last couple of games, and he’s made a real significant contribution.

“I imagine with Dave and Rash coming back in, and with Brez (Tim Bresnan) back fit as well, we might be able to freshen the bowling attack up a bit, and we’ll be going into that 50-over comp full of confidence.”