Qadir’s work leaves England in a wrist-spin

THE star of the 1987-88 Test series between England and Pakistan was Abdul Qadir.

The Pakistan leg-spinner took 30 wickets in the three games, including 9-56 from 37 overs in the first innings of the opening Test in Lahore.

With his distinctive, bounding, angled approach to the crease, Qadir bamboozled the England players with more than a little help from the home officials.

However, his impact might have been no less significant without their assistance, the consensus being that he delivered a masterclass in the wrist-spinner’s art.

“It is impossible to believe that wrist-spin has ever been bowled better than Qadir did in his home city of Lahore in 1987-88, when he took 9-56,” wrote Scyld Berry.

“Graham Gooch, who faced him that day, said Qadir was even finer than Shane Warne, to whom he passed on the candle.”

Qadir took 13-101 in the game in Lahore, followed by 7-150 in Faisalabad and 10-186 in the last Test in Karachi.

During this era, he near single-handedly invigorated the wrist-spinner’s art later popularised by Warne.

Now 62, Qadir played 67 Tests between 1977 and 1990, taking 236 wickets at 32.8.

He also played 104 one-day internationals, capturing 132 wickets at 26.1.