Ponting believes the tourists had a real chance of coming out on top in the series opener in Brisbane, with a comprehensive nine-wicket defeat spelling bad news for their prospects over the next four games, starting on Thursday with a day-night Test in Adelaide.

The 46-year-old, who took in events at The Gabba as a pundit for host broadcasters Channel 7, knows exactly how a 5-0 Ashes win feels having captained one in 2006-07.

“The conditions are only going to get better for Australia. The conditions (in Brisbane) were very English like,” he told cricket.com.au.

“There was more pace and bounce but as far as their bowling is concerned, they’re probably not going to get that much movement anywhere else for the entire series.

“If they don’t win in Adelaide then there could be shades of ’06/07.”

Ponting also tipped in-form Western Australia seam bowler Jhye Richardson as an able deputy for Josh Hazlewood if the latter is ruled out with sore ribs.

He would be vying for selection against Michael Neser, who pushed his case with a five-wicket haul for Australia A against England Lions, and Ponting thinks he has the skills to perform.

“Richardson was obviously very close to playing this Test instead of Starc. He’s in great form,” said Ponting.

“When the ball’s not swinging and seaming, I’d have him ahead of Neser as far as an all-round bowling package is concerned.