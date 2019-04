Steven Patterson fired Yorkshire towards almost certain victory as Hampshire collapsed to 54 for five while following-on at the Ageas Bowl.

Yorkshire captain and fast bowler Patterson sliced through the Hampshire top order as he celebrated figures of three for nine in seven overs. Hampshire were earlier bowled out for 302, in reply to Yorkshire’s mammoth declared score of 554, and ended the day still 198 runs in arrears. Find out how day three unfolded.