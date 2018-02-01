Record ticket sales for Test match at Headingley

TICKETS for the Saturday of the Headingley Test have sold out in record time.

Yorkshire will have a 12,500 sell-out for day two of the fixture between England and Pakistan on June 2.

The club’s achievement in selling out tickets four months in advance is a record for a non-Ashes day at the ground.

Less than 2,000 tickets remain for the first day, while getting on for half of day three’s allocation has already been sold.

In addition, there are only 750 tickets left for the Headingley one-day international between England and India the following month on July 17.

“We are thrilled that day two of the Test has sold out four months in advance of the fixture,” said Mark Arthur, the Yorkshire chief executive.

The club is continuing on its great journey, and it is very evident that there is a real appetite for international cricket in Yorkshire. Yorkshire’s CEO Mark Arthur

“Despite the reduced capacity (due to the construction of the new Main Stand), sales have soared for this year’s internationals and the club has shown significant growth.

“International sales are currently 32 per cent up year-on-year, and there is a 13 per cent increase on when Emerald Headingley had a similar international schedule in 2016.

“The club is continuing on its great journey, and it is very evident that there is a real appetite for international cricket in Yorkshire.”

The club’s record performances comes as they await the outcome of their bid for international games for the period 2020-2024, plus whether they will be one of the hosting venues for the new English T20 franchise competition, with a decision expected in mid-February.

Counties recently submitted their bids to the Host Venue Panel, with Yorkshire targeting four Tests during the five-year period (the most available to non-London venues), including an Ashes Test in 2023. They also bid for either a one-day international or a T20 international to go with each Test and, in the one year in which they would not host a Test, for a one-day international plus a T20 international.

With the panel placing much emphasis on the ability to attract full houses, Yorkshire’s sales performance is timely indeed.