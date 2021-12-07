Australia's Pat Cummins: Expecting good behaviour from his players.

Cummins was elevated to the captaincy after predecessor Tim Paine’s shock departure from the role last month, with the wicketkeeper undone by revelations of a historic sexting scandal.

Paine himself was unexpectedly drafted for the prestigious job in the aftermath of the Cape Town ball tampering scandal that temporarily brought down Steve Smith and David Warner, but his early claims to virtue had already started to ring hollow by the time he was compelled to resign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cummins, on the other hand, appears to boast an unimpeachable manner with his warm manner proving no barrier to his status as a world-class pace bowler.

Speaking on the eve of the first Ashes Test at The Gabba, he laid out a blueprint for how the side should conduct themselves.

“When I stay relaxed I play my best cricket, most people play their best when they’re relaxed,” he said. “I want to make sure everyone does what they do best and don’t get caught up in too much unneeded fighting. You don’t need to go out looking to pick a fight.

“We have a lot of fun and enjoy our cricket but we’re relentless when we get our chance. We’ll do it with a smile on our face.