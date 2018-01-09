Ricky Ponting steps up to assist Lehmann for T20 tournament

Ricky Ponting will join Australia’s coaching staff for next month’s Twenty20 tri-series against England and New Zealand.

Ponting, who captained his country in the first two editions of the World T20, will act as assistant coach to Darren Lehmann, joining Troy Cooley and Matthew Mott in a new-look backroom team for the short format.

Lehmann’s regular deputies, David Saker, Brad Haddin and former England batsman Graeme Hick, will be in South Africa beginning preparations for a four-match Test tour.

Ponting, who was recently named head coach of Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League, also worked with the T20 side during a three-match series against Sri Lanka last year.

“I’m delighted to be involved with the Australian squad again for what should be a terrific series against England and New Zealand,” he said.

“I loved working with the squad last year against Sri Lanka and I can’t wait to be working alongside Darren, Troy and Matthew this time around.

Australian coach Darren Lehman. Picture: James O'Brien/PA.

“Watching the KFC Big Bash League in my role as a commentator has shown me we have a wealth of talent available to us in this format and a tri-series like this will give us a great chance to establish a pattern of play that works best for the players.”

Martin Guptill scored an unbeaten 86 as New Zealand clinched an eight-wicket win over Pakistan in a rain-affected second one-day international in Nelson.

Guptill’s 71-ball 86 included five sixes and as many fours as New Zealand chased down their Duckworth-Lewis target of 151 from 25 overs with seven balls to spare.

Pakistan had scored 249-9 in their 50 overs after winning the toss, with half-centuries from Mohammad Hafeez (60), Shadab Khan (52) and Hasan Ali (51).

I loved working with the squad last year against Sri Lanka and I can’t wait to be working alongside Darren, Troy and Matthew this time around. Ricky Ponting

New Zealand lead 2-0 in the five-match series.