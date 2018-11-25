Satisfaction for Australia means hurt for England

Captain Meg Lanning said Australia’s T20 World Cup win was “really satisfying” after disappointment in recent years.

Lanning and Ashleigh Gardner combined for a partnership of 62 as the Southern Stars took their fourth World Cup title with a comfortable eight-wicket win against England in Antigua.

And Lanning said: “We haven’t had the success we’d have liked last couple of years - the last two World Cups really hurt. We had to change a few things, move things forward, play a little differently, and this is a really satisfying win.”

England won the toss and opted to bat first but were bowled out for 105 in 19.4 overs with Australia reaching their target with 29 balls remaining.

Danielle Wyatt top-scored for England with 44 off 37 balls and captain Heather Knight was the only other player to reach double figures (25).

Knight said: “Danielle Wyatt started brilliantly. We wanted to put runs on the board, we knew there’d be dew.

“We probably didn’t quite adapt to conditions as well as we could have. Obviously, Australia were the better team on the day. We came with a lot of inexperience. Some of them have sat up brilliantly. Ecclestone bowled brilliantly, Gordon has been real find, and it’s been a great experience for them.”