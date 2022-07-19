Shannon Gabriel and Yorkshire are at Somerset this week (Picture: YPN)

Kohler-Cadmore is back in the side against the county he will be joining at the end of the season.

Brook returns ahead of the T20 series against South Africa, which starts on July 27.

Yorkshire are without their captain, Steve Patterson, who has a hamstring strain, so Adam Lyth has taken the reins in his absence.

Lyth’s first act was to lose the toss, consigning Yorkshire to a day in the field, albeit in temperatures that are considerably lower than they are back in Yorkshire, up at around the late-20s mark.

Yorkshire: Lyth (captain), Hill, Kohler-Cadmore, Brook, Tattersall, Bess, Thompson, Revis, Waite, Shutt, Gabriel.