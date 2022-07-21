Shannon Gabriel and Yorkshire are at Somerset this week (Picture: YPN)

TOM KOHLER-CADMORE tonned-up in Taunton against the club he will be joining at the end of the season.

The Yorkshire batsman converted his overnight 68 into his tenth first-class hundred, reached from 199 balls with nine fours and four sixes.

But Kohler-Cadmore fell two balls later, trapped lbw by the occasional off-spin of the Yorkshire-born Australian batsman Matt Renshaw, to leave the visitors 228-6 on the cusp of lunch.

Yorkshire added two more before the break and still require another 45 to avoid the possibility of being asked to follow-on, after Somerset made 424 in their first innings.

The second new-ball is due one over after lunch and there is still work to do for the Yorkshire tail.

The visitors started day three on 167-4, Matthew Waite the other not out batsman on 16.

Waite added five to his score before falling in the day’s 11th over, clipping Kasey Aldridge to George Bartlett at short mid-wicket.

It was a disappointing finish to a resolute innings, the all-rounder adding 65 in 23 overs with Kohler-Cadmore after Yorkshire lost two wickets in two balls the previous evening to Jack Brooks.

Jonny Tattersall, fresh from a career-best 180 not out against Surrey in Scarborough, played a lovely shot to get off the mark as the sun peeked through at The Cooper Associates County Ground, clipping Aldridge to the mid-wicket boundary.