Sunday league cricket: Hopes of national glory ended for Doncaster Town

DUNCAN HEATH’S 7.4-over spell of 6-35 saw Doncaster Town dismiss Cuckney for 184 in the ECB National Club Championship.

Heath then hit 41 and Bilal Anjam a half-century, but wickets tumbled regularly and despite the efforts of James Ward (17) and Joe Gallagher (15no), who put on 31, Town came up three runs short of victory in Sunday’s encounter.

Greg Drewery hit 43 and the tail-enders helped Clifton Alliance recover from 78-6 to set a 138 target but Richmondshire eased to victory in 26 overs.

In the Huddersfield League, Aaron Lilley showed no mercy to his former Delph team-mates, smashing 13 sixes in making 135 in 66 balls and putting on 120 with Harry Dearden (62) as Hoylandswaine piled up 318.

Another Delph old boy, Waqas Maqsood, weighed in with 5-45 as the visitors struggled to 200, Alex Peters (49) and Muhammed Shakir (50) the top scorers

Adul Wahid (85), Steve Whitwam (56) and Jake Lockwood (62) helped Golcar race to 278-4 and with Will Hinchliffe taking 5-30 they dismissed Kirkburton for 128.

Shoukat Ali’s century was the highlight of Moorlands’ 231 at Scholes, who could only manage 177 in reply, Benji Birkhead (68) top scoring.

Greg Wood and Tom Denton hit half-centuries in Shepley’s 199 but with a century from Jack Cassidy, Thongsbridge grabbed a four-wicket win.

Daniel Moorhouse (5-13) and Jaycob Curtling (4-15) skittled Broad Oak for 86 to give Armitage Bridge a 113-run win.

Ethan Carrington (4-25) led the way as Barkisland ripped out Almondbury Wesleyans for 77 to win by 52 runs while Timmy Taylor hit 101 to set Honley on the way to a 25-run win at Shelley.

Harpreet Singh hit a sparkling 169 to inspire Barnsley to a Heavy Woollen Cup quarter-final victory over Treeton.

With Stephen Walters making 79, Barnsley reached 322-5 and with Dan Watkins taking 4-32, Treeton were bowled out for 246.