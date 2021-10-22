T20 World Cup 2021: When do England play, how to watch and tournament format explained

The tournament is being staged in Oman and the United Arab Emirates after high Covid-19 rates in India meant they could not host the competition as originally planned.

The first phase of the tournament began last week with eight teams fighting for place in the Super 12s, which get underway on Saturday.

When do England play?

England's first game of the tournament is on Saturday, October 23 against the West Indies in Dubai. They are back in action against Bangladesh on Wednesday, October 27.

A contest against Australia awaits on Saturday, October 30 and they are in action just two days later on November 1 against Sri Lanka, Ireland or Namibia.

They will conclude their Super 12s fixtures with a match against South Africa on Friday, November 6. The semi-finals are on November 10 and 11 with the final set to be staged on November 14.

Why have England not played yet?

T20 WORLD CUP: The tournament is underway. Picture: Getty Images.

The first phase of the competition began last Saturday and featured two groups of four. Group A involved Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia while Group B featured Bangladesh, Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland.

Scotland and Bangladesh have already reached the Super 12s while the final Group A standings will be decided by Friday evening.

The second stage is known as the Super 12s and will consist two groups of six. The winner of Group A and Bangladeshwill join Group 1 which already includes Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies.

How to watch