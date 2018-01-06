Test captain Root in line for surprise inclusion in England’s T20 squad

Test captain Joe Root is set to be named in England’s Twenty20 Tri-series squad against Australia and New Zealand.

It was thought likely Root could expect to be one of several regulars handed a break for the mini-tournament which will take place next month between England’s two forthcoming one-day international series - against Australia and then New Zealand.

That, however, appears the improbable scenario when England announce their 16-man squad on Monday morning in Sydney.

The list will again include Ben Stokes - as will a Test squad to face New Zealand which will be confirmed on Wednesday morning in Sydney, and therefore Tuesday night in England.

Provisional selection Stokes is a highly uncertain participant, however, in any of England’s remaining ventures this winter while his wait continues to discover whether he will be charged with causing actual bodily harm in a fracas outside a Bristol nightclub on September 25.

Root’s continued involvement through the Twenty20 leg of England’s unrelenting off-season programme in Australia and New Zealand may be linked to his increasing desire to dip his toe in the lucrative Indian Premier League auction at the end of this month.

Sitting out an England campaign in the same format before potentially signing up for a maiden IPL stint between Test series in New Zealand and at home to Pakistan might not be the wisest public relations manoeuvre.

The presence of Root and the majority of England’s core Twenty20 squad suggests the opportunity to include players blooded in the format last summer will be compromised.

Mooen Ali may well be prescribed a rest, however, leaving the selectors to choose whether Mason Crane could fit the bill as a second leg-spinner alongside Adil Rashid or Liam Dawson’s left-arm orthodox may be a better option.

Possible England Tri-Series squad: EJG Morgan (Captain), JJ Roy, AD Hales, JE Root, JC Buttler (wkt), JM Bairstow, DJ Willey, AU Rashid, LE Plunkett, CJ Jordan, TK Curran, DJ Malan, SW Billings, MA Wood, LA Dawson, BA Stokes