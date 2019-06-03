That was one of my best knocks for Yorkshire in years – Lyth

Opener Adam Lyth described his first innings score of 95 as “one of my best knocks for Yorkshire in a couple of years” after an eventful first day at Headingley.

The hosts finished on 289-6 against Essex in their County Championship match, with Lyth and Tom Kohler-Cadmore both falling short of centuries.

Adam Lyth walks after being bowled by Jamie Porter for 95, caught by Will Buttleman. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“I thought that was one of my best knocks for Yorkshire in a couple of years on what was a pretty good surface,” said Lyth.

“But there’s a bit in it for the bowlers and a bit in it for Harmer. We’re in a decent position. If we can get above 350, I think that will be a good score on this pitch.

“I wasn’t disappointed with the shot I played (to get out), but I’m bitterly disappointed not to have got a hundred.

“I don’t mind getting out to balls like that if I’m brutally honest. It was slightly reversing, it pitched outside leg and I nicked it.

“Tom also played beautifully. Unfortunately, like me, he also fell short of a hundred. But I’d take 95 every day of the week, and I’m sure Tom would take 80 odd most days.

“We’re well in the game. Hopefully we continue to bat well. (Ballance run out) It was my fault. I owe Gaz a beer. It’s not great running the best player in the country out. I was even more determined to put in a big performance for the team after that.

“Run out’s probably the only way he’s going to get out at the minute, and it was my fault!”