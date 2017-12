YORKSHIRE’s Joe Root will be desperate for his England team to bounce back in South Australia after their weak ending to the first Test in Brisbane which saw Australia romp to a 10-wicket victory.

For many, the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval offers a slight advantage to England’s bowlers with the conditions – in theory – favouring the likes of Stuart Broad and James Anderson. Here, we look at a few of the factors which may help decide the outcome over the next few days.