The Ashes: Bairstow shunted up England batting order for Perth Test

England have moved Jonny Bairstow one place up the batting order to number six in an otherwise unchanged line-up for the third Ashes Test.

Bairstow batted at number seven in the previous two Tests of the series in Brisbane and Adelaide but has switched places with all-rounder Moeen Ali for the match in Perth.

England must at least draw at the WACA, where they have won just once since their first visit in 1970, to keep their hopes of retaining the urn alive.

England have made the call to put Moeen down to number seven after his largely unproductive series with the bat so far.

The all-rounder has made only 105 runs in four innings, falling on each occasion to in-form Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Bairstow, who has been batting with the tail, therefore gets the opportunity to impress further up the order.