The Ashes – Captain Tim Paine adamant Australia won’t get carried away with Edgbaston win

Tim Paine insists Australia will remain grounded despite ending England’s stranglehold at Edgbaston after the tourists drew first blood in the 2019 Ashes with a 251-run win.

Steve Smith became only the fifth Australian to record a century in both innings of an Ashes Test as Australia set England a fanciful 398 for victory before Nathan Lyon rose to the occasion on the final day, taking 6-49 as the hosts were bowled out for 146.

England had won their last 11 matches in all formats at the Birmingham venue while Australia claimed their first triumph at Warwickshire’s ground since 2001 – the last time they won the urn on English soil.

Asked if this was a statement victory, Australia captain Paine responded: “You’ve got to keep a lid on it. There’s still four Tests to go and we aren’t here to win the first Test at Edgbaston – we’re here to win the Ashes.

“We’ve been really clear on that for some time. We’re obviously happy to win the first Test. It’s a huge step in the right direction, but we’re certainly not satisfied.

“We’re over here to do something that a lot of teams from Australia have struggled to do. And we realise that if we can do it it will be spoken about for a hell of a long time, and that’s what is driving us.

Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates taking the wicket of England's Moeen Ali (Picture: PA)

“To come to England in these conditions is difficult for us as it is for England to go to Australia. There’s a big five weeks ahead of us.”

Smith’s superb knocks of 144 and 142 marked a stunning return to the Test format for the former Australia captain after an absence of more than a year following a suspension for his role in the ball-tampering scandal.

Paine added: “He’s the best player in the world in Test cricket at the moment.

“While Steve’s scoring runs and Nathan’s taking wickets, we’re a pretty dangerous cricket team.”

