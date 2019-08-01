The Ashes - How Steve Smith left England guessing

Jos Buttler admitted England were left deflated by Steve Smith and Peter Siddle’s ninth-wicket partnership on the first day of the Ashes at Edgbaston.

England's Ben Stokes reacts as Steve Smith piled on the frustration for England (Picture: PA)

The hosts dominated the opening two sessions of the first Test after losing the toss, reducing Australia to 122-8 despite losing dangerman James Anderson to injury.

Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes terrorised the visitors in Anderson’s absence, but Smith and Siddle ensured they responded in emphatic fashion with a stand of 88.Smith then added 74 with last man Nathan Lyon.

Buttler said: “It was frustrating in the end. I think we bowled fanatically well, but that partnership between Siddle and Smith was frustrating that we couldn’t break it earlier.

“I thought we bowled fantastically well this morning, going a bowler down was tricky for the guys to keep going.

“But it was an exceptional innings from Smith and we will see what kind of score that is on day two.

“(Smith) played a fantastic innings. Do you put everyone back and suck it up? But you have got to try and find a way of keeping the dismissal in the game as well. But we never quite got enough balls at numbers 10 and 11 at one go.”