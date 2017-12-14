The Ashes: Stoneman dismissal rankles as England feel heat in Perth

England were angered by Mark Stoneman’s controversial dismissal in a spicy second session of the crucial third Ashes Test.

Stoneman (56) was dropped twice in the space of five balls off Josh Hazlewood, both on 52 at slip and then gully, and hit on the helmet in between by the same bowler as the WACA of old returned with all its world-renowned pace and bounce.

Australia’s seam attack were in their element, Hazlewood especially giving Stoneman a torrid time and Pat Cummins having Joe Root caught behind off his glove down the leg-side.

Stoneman stood firm until an initial not out decision for caught behind off Mitchell Starc was overturned on review by third umpire Aleem Dar on the basis of marginal Snicko evidence in a teatime total of 175-4.