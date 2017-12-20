The Ashes: Stoneman expects hostilities to continue in Australia

Mark Stoneman thought he knew a thing or two about Australians – until the whole nation united against him for the Ashes.

The England opener can still count on his Sydney-born wife Serene, but has found out over the past month there is no love lost with the rest of Australia once the urn is at stake.

That is no longer the case, of course, after Australia regained the Ashes with an innings victory in Perth to go 3-0 up with two to play.

But as the tourists bid to prove their mettle in two high-profile dead rubbers in Melbourne and Sydney over Christmas and new year, Stoneman knows what to expect.

“It’s been amazing ... great attendance, the atmosphere is brilliant – albeit very one-sided,” he said. “They’re not the nicest people when you’re playing against them.”

He has spent several seasons over the past decade travelling down under to play Grade cricket, finding a life companion along the way and generally making friendly acquaintances.

But he added: “It gives you a different take on the population when they’ve got a few ales down their neck.

“Everyone knows what’s riding on it. It’s been second to none, really. It’s been great to be a part of – just very disappointing about the results.”

England’s remaining challenge is to avoid the fate of two of the last three sets of Ashes tourists down under – a 5-0 whitewash.

Stoneman, 30, feels a personal responsibility to put things right too, having made a decent fist of the tour with 193 runs at 32.16 but without the telling impact he wanted.

“The Aussies are going to be coming at us looking for 5-0,” said the Surrey opener. “So there’s the first thing we’ve got to stop.

“They’re not going to be serving up half-volleys for fun because they’ve won the series, that’s for sure.

“You’ve three quicks coming in - you get one wrong, and you wear it... crack on. I was under no illusions what was going to be happening before I came on the tour, and it’s pretty much lived up to expectations... bit of short stuff, then they try and nick you off or hit the stumps – lbw after that.”