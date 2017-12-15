The Ashes: Yorkshire’s Bairstow reaches century before late England collapse

England were bidding to capitalise on Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan’s centuries despite the dramatic collapse which followed on the second morning of the third Test.

Yorkshireman Bairstow made 119 and Malan weighed in with 140 as they shared a fifth-wicket stand of 237, a record for England at the WACA. But England’s Ashes fightback then suddenly faltered on the way to 403 all out.

MAGIC MOMENT: England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates his century on day two at the WACA. Picture: Jason O'Brien/PA

Bairstow even allowed himself a headbutt of his helmet, as a cheeky reference to his infamous bar-room welcome for Cameron Bancroft back at the start of England’s tour, as he celebrated his first Ashes hundred.

Soon afterwards, however, Australia hit back with two wickets in four balls – including that of Malan (140), caught by diving sub-fielder Peter Handscomb at point off Nathan Lyon.

By lunch, with Bairstow gone too - bowled by the returning Mitchell Starc (4-91) - England had lost their last six wickets for 35 runs as Josh Hazlewood (3-92) shared the spoils.

Australia then moved to a mid-afternoon 48 for the loss of key opener David Warner, caught behind off Craig Overton.

England had a second wicket when Overton struck again, removing Bancroft lbw for 25 after a successful review of the initial not out verdict.