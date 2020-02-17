The Hundred: full list of fixtures, Northern Superchargers games and how to get tickets

Tickets to see the Northern Superchargers participate in the new format of limited overs cricket have gone on sale

Fast-paced, novel and most certainly controversial, The Hundred has been charged with freshening up limited overs cricket.

The countdown to the summer competition is underway with kits, teams and players already revealed for the tournament.

Representing the Yorkshire and the North East are the Northern Superchargers Men's and Women's squads, featuring the likes of Ben Stokes and Lauren Winfield.

Here's everything you need to know about the Headingley-based side, including squads, ticket details and fixtures.

Northern Superchargers Men’s squad

Centrally-contracted Test player: Ben Stokes

Overseas players: Aaron Finch, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Chris Lynn

Local icon players: Adil Rashid, David Willey

Domestic players: Adam Lyth, Richard Gleeson, Ben Foakes, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Wiese, Nathan Rimmington, Brydon Carse, Ed Barnard, John Simpson

Northern Superchargers Women’s squad

Centrally-contracted Test players: Linsey Smith, Lauren Winfield

Overseas players: Alyssa Healy

Marquee player: Alice Davidson-Richards

Domestic players: Bess Heath, Helen Fenby, Georgia Davis, Katie Levick

How to get tickets?

The priority tickets for The Hundred went on sale on Wednesday 12 February, and runs until Friday 28 February.

It gives fans who register on the tournament's official website here an early chance to book their places at the matches, which are being played between July and August and will be broadcast on the BBC and Sky Sports.

As an added incentive, the first 100 families to purchase tickets per team were given free T-shirt for any fans aged under 16.

A further priority sale will be held between Thursday 2 and Tuesday 7 April, before general release opens on Wednesday 8 April.

Where can I watch The Hundred?

The BBC will provide coverage of ten men's matches and an unspecified number of women's matches, including the finals day. The broadcaster have yet to select which games they will feature.

Sky Sports meanwhile will provide coverage of every single fixture of the short-form tournament.

For £9.99 cricket fans can receive a Sky Sports Game Pass which allows 24-hour access to all Sky Sports channels. A week pass for Sky Sports costs £14.99 while a month pass costs £33.99.

Full list of Northern Superchargers men's fixtures

Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers (Emirates Old Trafford) - Saturday, 18 July, 2020 - 17:00 BST

Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles (Emerald Headingley) - Monday, 20 July, 2020 - 18:30 BST

London Spirit v Northern Superchargers (Lord's) - Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - 18:30 BST

Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix (Emerald Headingley) - Sunday, 26 July, 2020 - 17:00 BST

Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave (Emerald Headingley) - Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - 19:00 BST

Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers (Sophia Gardens) - Saturday, 1 August, 2020 - 19:00 BST

Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals (Emerald Headingley) - Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - 18:30 BST

Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers (Trent Bridge) - Monday, 10 August, 2020 - 19:00 BST

Finals day, venue tbc - Saturday, 15 August

Full list of Northern Superchargers women's fixtures

(All fixtures start at 14:00 BST)

London Spirit v Northern Superchargers (Lord's) - Thursday, 23 July, 2020

Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles (South Northumberland CC) - Sunday, 26 July, 2020

Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers (The Brightside Ground, Bristol) - Thursday, 30 July, 2020

Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers (The Pattonair County Ground, Derby) - Saturday, 1 August, 2020

Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals (Emerald Headingley) - Wednesday, 5 August, 2020

Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave (York CC) - Sunday, 9 August, 2020

Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix (York CC) - Tuesday, 11 August, 2020

Finals day, venue tbc - Friday, 14 August