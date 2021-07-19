Dual role: Tammy Beaumont. Picture: Getty Images

The new franchise tournament prides itself on providing an equal platform for men and women, with the marketing campaigns, match-day experience and prize-money pots identical for both editions.

But there is one conspicuous difference: with male contracts worth between £24,000 and £100,000 while their female counterparts pick up a maximum of £15,000 and as little as £3,600.

Beaumont, who will turn out for London Spirit and also forms part of Sky Sports’ commentary team, believes The Hundred has already delivered a big boost to the profile of the women’s game but says: “It’s time for women’s cricket to take that massive leap, to be on TV, to be on billboards. I’m proud to be part of it.

“That’s the draw of The Hundred in a way. On many, many levels it is very equal, but financially it’s not quite there yet. It is right to point it out. I personally feel great that we are being treated the same as the men at London Spirit – the accommodation, the training, the media appearances – everything outside of payment is equal and I feel valued.

“That’s a good starting point. I don’t see us being equal for a long time but let’s at least get closer to the men. I would love to see the ratio of the difference decrease over the years.

“Hopefully in the future the women go get a pay rise but there has been a global pandemic and a lot of people losing their jobs, so we know there isn’t an excess of money to throw at it.

“We can’t demand equal pay if we don’t bring in the same things but I hope the demographics show the women’s game is the one that is drawing some of that new audience.