The Hundred: Northern Superchargers reveal first batch of star names for 2022 tournament

BACK FOR MORE: Adil Rashid (centre) is back in The Hundred with Northern Superchargers for the 2022 competition.

The Headingley-based franchise confirmed 20 players yesterday for their squads with Alyssa Healy and Hollie Armitage included in the women’s team. The men’s team will be coached by former England wicket-keeper James Foster, replacing Darren Lehmann, who was at the helm for last year’s inaugural competition.

Yorkshire’s Harry Brook – who hit a blistering 102 not out off 49 balls for the Lahore Qalandars against Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League at the weekend – is retained, as are county team-mates Adam Lyth and David Willey, plus John Simpson, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson and Matthew Potts.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis is also retained after he was unable to play last summer.

Australia's Alyssa Healy will play for Leeds-based Northern Superchargers in this summer's The Hundred Picture: David Davies/PA

“I loved playing in The Hundred last year,” said Yorkshire’s Rashid. “It felt like a big competition to match anything else I’ve ever played in around the world. You could feel the energy of the crowds every time there was a big six or a key wicket. We’ve got a great squad.”

The women’s team also welcomes back Alice Davidson-Richards, Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Kalea Moore and Liz Russell in addition to Armitage, Healy, Jemimah Rodrigues, spinner Linsey Smith and Laura Wolvaardt, who is the second overseas signing.

“The Hundred was an amazing experience last year and provided a stage for women’s cricket that can showcase the next stars of the game,” said Armitage.

“I know the squad are desperate to get back on the stage and, after just missing out on the playoffs last year, we want to show everyone how good we are and to enjoy playing in front of big crowds.”

The Superchargers’ launch their challenge at Headingley on Tuesday, August 9 when the men’s team host Trent Rockets.