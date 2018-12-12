Tim Bresnan hoping to inspire the next generation at Yorkshire

TIM BRESNAN has achieved more things in cricket than most players can dream of, but the former England all-rounder is not finished yet.

Bresnan wants to help inspire another golden period of Yorkshire cricket in the closing stages of his glittering career.

The experienced all-rounder, who turns 34 in February, has two seasons left on his Yorkshire contract, beyond which he intends to “play it by ear”.

But his hunger remains infectious as he strives to help the club back towards the heights of 2014/2015, when they won back-to-back County Championships and then so nearly completed the hat-trick.

“It would be nice to help us get back towards that sort of success again,” said Bresnan, whose CV also includes Ashes and T20 glory with England.

“Hopefully, by the end of my career, we might even win another one (Championship), and the club can have another really good run.

“Put another year into the likes of Ben Coad, Jack Leaning, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Jonny Tattersall, who was fantastic for us last year in his first year, and we’re only going to get better.

“The motivation for me now is trying to help bring these young lads on and to see the club continue to go from strength to strength.”

Bresnan stressed that success will not happen overnight, with the side that won those back-to-back titles having gradually gone their separate ways.

He feels that it will take a young squad time to reach such levels but is excited and energised by the players coming through.

“We are a squad in transition, and I think everyone needs to realise that,” he said.

“It’s not going to go all our own way at the moment, and I think that we’ve got to keep things realistic and manage expectations.

“We’re not going to be shouting from the rooftops, I don’t think, and saying that we’re going to win the Championship next year, or we’re frontrunners, or whatever.

“It’s probably going to take three years to get to where we really want to be, with the younger lads we’ve got still feeling their way, but we do have an abundance of talent and those lads are capable of fantastic performances.”

Some players with a rich international pedigree such as Bresnan, who represented England 142 times in all formats, can lose motivation towards the end of their careers.

But this is a man with yet more goals to achieve, yet more match-winning contributions to make, and who quite evidently gets as much enjoyment out of playing for Yorkshire as he always has.

“I still feel as though I’m learning,” he said, “and that I’ve got a lot to offer from an experience point of view.

“I don’t suppose I’m still improving from a technical point of view – I’m probably past my peak a little bit technically – but that’s not everything in this game as we all know.

“Experience counts for a lot, particularly within a young squad, and I definitely still feel fit and healthy. I’m still able enough to do what I want to do with the ball and the bat, and I feel I’ve got a lot to give.”

Bresnan, who is currently enjoying a rare winter at home, having played T20 franchise cricket in recent times, also fancies a crack at the new 100-ball competition that starts in 2020.

His white-ball skills should make him attractive to potential suitors, with few more canny operators on the county scene.

“I’d be stupid not to fancy having a go at it, especially with my white-ball pedigree, I guess,” he said.

“I’ve got a lot of experience when it comes to T20 and a lot of that is transferable to the 100-ball.

“Obviously, I’ve yet to experience it (100-ball), but I think if they (the powers-that-be) get it right, it could be massively exciting.

“If the players buy into it and get their head around it, then it might bring a new dynamic to the game.”

Bresnan points to the growth of T20 as evidence that The Hundred could catch on.

“When they first decided to do a T20 competition, everyone was like, ‘Oh, it’s not going to work and this, that and the other’, and now everyone’s doing it,” he said.

“So, yes, I’d like to have a crack at it, but I’m also not thinking too far ahead.”

Bresnan was speaking at Leeds General Infirmary, where he and Yorkshire team-mates Ben Coad and Josh Poysden, along with former international umpire Dickie Bird, handed out Christmas presents at the Children’s Congenital Heart Unit.

YCCC employees raised £500 to spend on toys, including a new PlayStation, in a magnificent and moving initiative between the club and their inspirational charity partner, the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund.

“It certainly puts things into perspective,” said Bresnan, who was making his third such visit. “I’ve got three kids of my own, and it’s massively upsetting to see children in hospital.

“If, for 10-15 minutes or so, you can put a smile on their face and light up their day, that’s brilliant.

“It’s great to be able to hand out some toys.”

Poysden described the visit as one of the most important parts of a sportsman’s job, while Coad said that he felt humbled and moved by an experience that touched everyone present.