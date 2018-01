Have your say

TIM BRESNAN has signed as an overseas replacement for Yorkshire team-mate David Willey at Big Bash League side Perth Scorchers.

The former England star also filled in for Willey last season, helping Scorchers win the title with three wickets in the final against Sydney Sixers.

Bresnan, 32, will play his first match against Sydney Thunder at Sydney’s Showground Stadium on Thursday.

Willey has left Scorchers to join up with England ahead of the one-day series against Australia.