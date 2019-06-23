Top two toppled in the Huddersfield League - Saturday league cricket review

Have your say

The joy of at last playing a full game with sun on their back was somewhat tarnished for the top two in the Huddersfield Premiership as they crashed against two of the league’s strugglers.

Waqas Maqsood (5-48) appeared to have set up a routine win for leaders Hoylandswaine when he restricted Honley to 209-9 but Max Morley (4-39) and Lewis Kenworthy (3-68) saw the champions dismissed for 151.

Harvey Booth (113) and Jack Hargreaves (62) defied Nicky Smith (5-70) to help Broad Oak to 248-9 and between them took seven cheap wickets as second-placed Moorlands were bowled out for 111.

Scholes moved closer to the leaders after Yaasar Imtiaz (4-41 & 87no) starred in their win over Kirkburton.

Jaycob Curtling (78 & 4-17) masterminded Armitage Bridge’s win over Delph and even though half-centuries from Kiran Green and Martin Sykes saw Shelley recover from 9-5 to 152, Shepley still got home by four wickets.

In Yorkshire South, Sam Drury cracked eight fours and seven sixes in a sparkling century and with Stephen Foster (52) and Andrew Joburns (42) pitching in, Treeton set a 287 target.

Dave Rogers, Isaac Spencer-Jones and Alex Hughes led the response with half-centuries and Wickersley clinched the win with two balls to spare.

Aamir Jamal (5-34) and Duncan Heath (4-9) ripped out Hallam for 84 to set up an easy win for leaders Doncaster Town while Wakefield Thornes eased home after Greg Wadsworth (5-38) helped restrict Cleethorpes to 173.

Ian Swallow (73no) and Charlie Kaye (54) shared a century stand for Elsecar but with Sam Hunt (77no) leading the way, Sheffield Collegiate won comfortably.

Jonathan Trower (66no) and Harpreet Singh (64no) saw Barnsley to victory over Whitley Hall.

Ross Diver (73) top scored in Tickhill’s 227-9, five wickets falling to Tom Coulson, and even with 80 from Johannes Bothma, Aston Hall came up 20 runs short.

Bradley Schmulian followed up a 7-33 haul with an unbeaten 64 as Bradford Premier leaders Woodlands cruised past Cleckheaton’s 140 which included a half-century from Azeem Rafiq.

A century stand between Gary Fellows (78) and Joe Fraser (62) and 75no from Callum Geldart helped Hanging Heaton to a 57-run win at Undercliffe despite the efforts of Simon Lambert (50) and Farrouk Alam (81no).

James Logan (74) starred as Farsley beat New Farnley, for whom Dan Hodgson made 80 while Harry Brook (51) and Bradley Reeve (5-41) were the main contributors to Bradford & Bingley’s four-wicket win over Townville.

Matthew Waite made 64 in Methley’s 210-9 but Alex Stead (42) and Suleman Khan (48no) clinched Lightcliffe’s three-wicket win.

Mark Robertshaw (66) and Charlie Best (56) put on 99 in Pudsey St Lawrence’s 234-7 and even though Luke Patel (57) and Will Bates (42) hit back, Wrenthorpe were 10 runs short.

Zac Keune continues to impress for Stamford Bridge in Yorkshire North, his 110 not out the highlight of their 274-4 before Ryan McKendry (5-57) blocked Beverley Town’s reply, 61 runs short.

Half-centuries from David Wainwright and Eitan Litvin set up Castleford’s 100-run win over Yorkshire Academy while Andrew Bilton (81) put leaders Woodhouse Grange on the way to victory over Scarborough.

Chris Peareth (66) helped Dunnington chase down Sessay’s 158-9 and even with Duncan Snell’s 62, York still came out second best to Sheriff Hutton Bridge, for whom Tommy Hudson made 43.

Despite the efforts of Alexis Twigg (45), Josh Atkinson (49) and Ross Sedgley (51) Harrogate’s 185-9 total was passed by Clifton Alliance, Matthew Montgomery unbeaten on 95.

David Hester (50) and Nathan Goldthorp (75) ensured Aire-Wharfe leaders Otley beat Collingham while Yasar Ali (53) and Alex Fox (54) starred as Follifoot beat Ilkley and took over their second spot in the table.

Ricky Palacio (46no) and Ted Haggas (53no) saw Addingham home after each had picked up three wickets to dismiss North Leeds for 116.

Chathura Kaluthanthri (86no) top-scored in Horsforth’s 224-6 as they pipped Rawdon by one run.