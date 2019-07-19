VIDEO – Tom Kohler-Cadmore out to make difference for Yorkshire Vikings in leading man role

TOM KOHLER-CADMORE hopes a more aggressive approach can help Yorkshire find some overdue success in the Vitality T20 Blast which starts tonight with the visit of Nottinghamshire to Headingley.

FOLLOW MY LEADER: Tom Kohler-Cadmore will captain Yorkshire VIkings before Steve Patterson returns to the fray. Picture: Anna Gowthorpe/SWpix.com

The 24-year-old batsman has been handed the captain’s armband for the first five matches in the shortest format, taking over from Steve Patterson, who is being rested following a hefty County Championship schedule.

One thing Kohler-Cadmore is determined to do is end Yorkshire’s wretched run in the competition, which has seen them fail to make it through to the knockout stages in five of the last six seasons.

The club have reached Finals Day only twice in a competition which was first launched back in 2003.

It is great to be given the armband, to get to lead the team. It was something I’ve always wanted to do, especially in white-ball cricket where I feel that if you think outside the box, it can make a difference to a game. Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Kohler-Cadmore has been discussing the best approach over the opening few games with Patterson and, while being on the same page as his club captain, he hopes to add a few “tweaks” to how Yorkshire compete this year.

“It is great to be given the armband, to get to lead the team,” said Kohler-Cadmore, who comes into the competition on the back of a century in last week’s Championship win over Somerset.

“It was something I’ve always wanted to do, especially in white-ball cricket where I feel that if you think outside the box, it can make a difference to a game.

“I’m excited to do stuff slightly differently to perhaps what is the norm and what will be expected.

DIFFERENCE-MAKER: West Indies' Nicholas Pooran, seen above hitting out against England at the World Cup, will play the first five games in the T20 Blast for Yorkshire Vikings. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

“Being more aggressive is a big thing, I feel, especially in the field with the ball – making sure that we take it to other teams and go at teams instead of them coming at us - making sure we’re always trying to take wickets and be the aggressors.”

The addition of West Indies batsman-wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran is a shrewd move by Yorkshire, believes Kohler-Cadmore, who has seen first hand the damage the left-hander can do at the crease.

“I saw Nicholas for the first time last winter in the T10 and he was the leading run-scorer and he just absolutely smoked it,” he added. “The skill level that he has, just watching him in the nets, watching him strike the ball, he strikes it so cleanly - anyone wanting to see lots of fours and sixes will see plenty from him.”

Kohler-Cadmore also expects spinner Dom Bess - loaned back to Yorkshire from Somerset for the first 10 games of the competition - to prove a difference-maker, despite his lack of experience in the format.

Spinner Dom Bess has been backed to be a major asset for Yorkshire Vikings during a 10-game loan spell from Somerset. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Bessy is obviously a class act and he showed plenty of that for us in the four-day game recently,” added the stand-in captain. “It is a great opportunity for him coming into the T20 stuff to show people what he can do in it because I don’t think he’s had that much exposure to it before,

“But I know enough from what I’ve seen already - both in games and in the nets - that he is good enough to succeed and he’s got enough tricks to keep batsmen on their toes and make life difficult for them.”