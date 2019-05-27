‘We gave our wickets away’ - bemoans Yorkshire’s Jack Leaning

Yorkshire’s Jack Leaning admitted the White Rose county should have scored another 100 runs on a disappointing opening day against Hampshire at Headingley.

Yorkshire lost their last five wickets for 11 runs in scoring 181 all out on a rain-hit opening day.

Hampshire will begin day two of the Specsavers County Championship Division One match on Tuesday on 14-1.

Leaning, who made 51 with Tom Kohler-Cadmore, edged a ball from Jamie Fuller that held its line into the hands of first slip Ajinkya Rahane.

“It didn’t go as well as we’d have liked,” said Leaning.

“Getting bowled out for under 200 is never ideal when you win the toss. We’d have liked another 100 more at least.

James Fuller of Hampshire celebrates the wicket of Jack Leaning. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“But getting a wicket tonight was a big boost, and hopefully tomorrow we can make some decent inroads with the new ball.

“You always feel in the game at Headingley because there’s always something in the pitch. Certainly with the way our bowlers bowl here, there’s every chance we can pick up some early wickets.

“It’s a frustrating day for the batters because the hardest thing at Headingley is getting in and getting going, which we did. But credit to them, there were some good balls in there.

“I feel like a lot of us were got out rather than giving our wickets away. Sometimes it happens like that.”